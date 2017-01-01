Don’t just hack it together

NoSQL… Big Data… Scalability… CAP Theorem… Eventual Consistency… Sharding…

Nice buzzwords, but how does the stuff actually work?

As software engineers, we need to build applications that are reliable, scalable and maintainable in the long run. We need to understand the range of available tools and their trade-offs. For that, we have to dig deeper than buzzwords .

This book will help you navigate the diverse and fast-changing landscape of technologies for storing and processing data. We compare a broad variety of tools and approaches , so that you can see the strengths and weaknesses of each, and decide what’s best for your application.

Get the book » Tweet